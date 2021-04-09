NAB distributes over Rs1 bn among state functionaries

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Karachi, has distributed over Rs 1 billion cheques among various state functionaries, including the Sindh government, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Pakistan State Oil and Federal Board of Revenue.

A cheque distribution ceremony was held at the NAB Karachi office on Thursday in which DG NAB Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza distributed the cheques amounting to Rs1001,413 million.

An amount of Rs 29.648 million was handed over to the representative of the office of the Sindh chief secretary. The recoveries were made by the NAB Karachi through plea bargain under NAO, 1999 from the corrupt elements in favour of different departments of the Sindh government.

Another cheque of Rs2.04 million was handed over to the representative of the chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This recovery was made in an under trial Ref No 18-B/2017 titled “The State V/s Muhammad Zubair Butt” filed by the NAB Karachi in which accused Muhammad Zubair Butt admitted his guilt of obtaining illegal sales tax refund and opted for the plea bargain, which was approved by the Accountability Court.

The ill-gotten money of Rs2.04 million was returned to FBR. A cheque of Rs903,218 million was handed over to the representative of MD, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. This huge recovery was made by NAB the Karachi from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-chief operating officer (COO), BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd.

An investigation against officers/officials of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and others regarding the misuse of authority by the PSO management in signing Sale/Purchase agreement with M/s Byco Oil Pakistan Ltd was authorised during the arrest of the ex-minister Petroleum & Natural Resources.

After the completion of investigation, Reference No 26/2018 was filed by the NAB Karachi against the officers of PSO and BPPL. During the trial of the case, Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-COO, BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd, admitted to his guilt and returned the ill-gotten money.

Another recovery of Rs66.507 million was also handed over to the representative of the MD, Pakistan State Oil. This was also recovered from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-COO, BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd, in the above-mentioned reference. Other accused persons are facing trial in the Accountability Court, Karachi.