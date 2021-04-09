close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

80pc work on publishing textbooks completed

Lahore

April 9, 2021

LAHORE:Eighty per cent work of publishing textbooks for 2021-22 has been completed and availability of all the books would be ensured before commencement of new academic year so that the books could be provided to the students in government schools totally free of cost.

This was stated by Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) Managing Director Dr Farooq Manzoor while talking to the media persons on Thursday. He said that Uniform National Curriculum policy is being implemented in letter and spirit after having meetings with the owners of private educational institutions, publishers and other stakeholders.

