LDA City Naya Pakistan Another promise fulfilled: Buzdar

LAHORE:The LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments is a wonderful initiative of the Punjab government to provide a roof to the shelterless people and it is satisfying that the application process of this project has been completed.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a statement on Thursday said the Punjab government has achieved an important milestone by fulfilling yet another promise made with the people. The government will fulfill its commitment by constructing more than 35 thousand apartments over an area of 8500 kanal, he added.

Giving the details, the CM said the construction of 4000 apartments is going to be started, in the first phase, and the lower-scale employees will be given a soft loan facility along with a subsidy from the federal government.

Two thousand citizens, two thousand provincial government employees, the federal government and LDA staff will be given apartments through balloting under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, the CM said.

Meanwhile, the construction of 4000 apartments will be completed in a period of one and a half years time, in the first phase, and the employees with less than Rs 50 thousand monthly salary, will be eligible to apply. This is a game-changer initiative to benefit lakhs of families, concluded the CM.

opponents: Usman Buzdar has stated that he has full trust in Allah Almighty and the opponents cannot shake his confidence.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the people have trusted him while Almighty Allah has bestowed him with this position and he is firmly standing for the rights of the people. Those who were dreaming of destabilising the government have been fallen, he said. Similarly, those engaged in the politics of chaos have become a symbol of desolation after their disintegration, he added.

The CM vowed to continue the journey of development adding that the government is moving forward with the full trust of the people. ‘I will continue my journey for the composite development of the province’, he repeated.

The CM asserted that Punjab was being transformed as the development process is in progress and the government is moving forward to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan. He recapitulated to fulfill the promises made with the people added that every Pakistani will take part in the journey of development.

The government is rapidly moving forward to solve the public problems and steps are being taken to materialise the vision of development in every city and town of the province, he said.

The government is well-aware to deal with every challenge and never loses heart under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Similarly, the government has taken practical steps to remove deprivations and improving the quality of life is a top priority of the government, concluded the CM.