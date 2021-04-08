Bid to damage Pak-Saudi ties will not succeed: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on mutual brotherhood and love and any attempt to damage the ties will not be allowed to succeed.

Talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the people of both the countries have a relationship of trust.

On the occasion, they also exchanged views pertaining to the murder of a Saudi diplomat in Karachi in 2011. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the incident was aimed at damaging the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said the accused involved in the incident can never hoodwink the law.