Dow University of Health Sciences: Qaim’s daughter appointed Pro-VC for indefinite period

KARACHI: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah's daughter Prof Nusrat Shah has been appointed, on political grounds, as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, for an indefinite period just one month before her retirement.

She will retire on May 5. Nusrat Shah's tenure is not specified in the notification issued by Additional Secretary Boards and Universities Alamuddin Bullo. According to the rules, the notification should have mentioned the period or retirement. The Sindh government had sacked 11 pro vice-chancellors of Sindh universities in January, 2020, on the grounds that they were retired because when the legal opinion was sought, it was found to be against the Universities Act.

According to the Act, only a serving professor can become the Pro vice-chancellor. On the same basis, Pro Vice-Chancellors of the Dow Medical University Prof Kartar Diwani and Prof Zarnaz Wahid were also removed but they went to the court and got stay. When asked about Nusrat Shah's appointment and tenure, senior member Board of Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary Boards and Universities Alamuddin Bullo did not respond.