Govt to target 4pc growth next fiscal, says Azhar

KARACHI: The Federal Finance Minister, Hammad Azhar, has expressed the optimism that they will target four percent sustainable economic growth rate for the next fiscal. Expressing his resolve to come down hard on tax evasion, Azhar was confident of achieving a healthy growth in revenues and achieving the set targets. In a series of tweets, Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said the country’s economy will grow at a faster rate this year than the earlier forecasts. “Starting from the next fiscal year, we will be targeting an even higher growth rate that may exceed 4% per annum. This growth will not be based on deficits or depleting reserves but will be sustainable.

“This year we are seeing a healthy growth in revenues and are confident of achieving our targets. While we will continue to crack down on tax evasion, we will treat tax broadening as a real priority and not just a cliché. Solid programmes will be devised for this objective.”