Corrigendum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: In a news item published in The News on April 6 regarding a case registered by the FIA against an IT company, the name of the IT company was erroneously reported as “Aptech” with the company’s logo, instead of the actual name “Abtech”. The News regrets this error and inconvenience caused to the "Aptech Computer Education".