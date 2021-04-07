Protesters in Karak demand arrest of girl’s killers

KARAK: The activists of Khattak Ittehad, traders and office- bearers of different political parties staged a rally here on Tuesday against the non-arrest of alleged murderers of a girl child, Hareem Fatima, who was killed in Kohat a few days back.

Led by former MNA Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz, district general secretary of the Khattak Ittehad Noor Muhammad Khattak, the rally participants gathered at Saddam Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation by police. The speakers said the police had made no progress in the case despite several claims.

They alleged that the police were putting pressure on the family of the victim instead of tracing the real culprits.

They argued that protection of life and property of the public was the prime responsibility of police. They demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should take notice of the case and bring the real culprits to justice.