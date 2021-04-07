Six beggars’ handlers arrested

Islamabad: The crackdown of Islamabad Police on professional alm-seekers is underway and six handlers of beggars were arrested during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Golra, Industrial area and Shehzad town police stations nabbed four handlers of beggars identified as Ghulam Yaseen, Azam, Majid and Imran.

They had divided sectors, signals and main chowks for begging activities.

Two of the accused Ghulam Yaseen and Majid used to send children belonging to slum area of Golra at various signals and chowks of the city.

They used to get share from them and support them in case of any issue with them.

Another accused Imran was also found involved in the same practice who had been using the children for this activity in Sector F-11. Shehzad town police station nabbed Ishfaq alias Shaka who had already remained jail bird.

He used to force children belonging to Pirwadhai area to beg at Lehtrar Road, Paracha Chowk, Sanam Chowk and Taramri Chowk.

Likewise, Industrial area police nabbed a female accused Sapna Rani who was using children and women for begging activities.

Meanwhile, police have busted a network of drug pushers including Nigerian nationals involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered cocaine, hashish, ice and tranquilisers from them.

Police nabbed nine Nigerian nationals and 20 local dealers of this network supplying drugs to students at educational institutions.