Two notorious robbers arrested, weapons recovered

MULTAN: Muhafiz Squad has arrested two notorious robbers involved in heinous crimes of dacoity and murder and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession, police said Monday.

The robbers had escaped from Bahawalnagar-Minchinabad prison four days ago. Both the robbers were involved in 49 serious cases including murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, burglary, motorcycle theft, and illegal weapons.

The Muhafiz squad personnel Fahim, Zafar Abbas and Faisal were patrolling the Bahawalpur bypass in Multan, they intercepted two motorcycle riders near the bypass and in retaliation they opened firing on the cops. Finally, Muhafiz squad arrested both the robbers and one of them sustained injuries.

The injured robber was identified as Muhammad Amjad alias Sony Wattoo and the other was Rizwan alias Jani. Multan CPO Munir Masood Marth praised the Muhafiz Squad and other cops who carried out the operation against the robbers.