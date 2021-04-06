Shera for action plan to fill posts under minorities jobs quota

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera has expressed amazement on hearing the news that the One-Man Commission set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, had identified 30,000 vacant posts under the five per cent jobs quota reserved for the minorities.

Dr Shera said this is a shocking news that thousands of posts have been left vacant. He appreciated Dr Suddle’s “arduous efforts in building this data base and taking action to fill these posts”, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He added: “There must be an action plan to help the minorities candidates fill these posts. The Federal and Provincial Service Commissions should play their role by raising awareness about the testing process and the interview techniques to get through the selection process successfully.”

He appealed to minorities institutes to step forward as well, and arrange part-time training courses for the potential candidates, to compete successfully for these posts.

The report submitted by the commission before the Supreme Court said the commission was fully determined to ensure compliance of Para 37 (vi) of the Apex court’s judgment in suo motu case 1 of 2014. The commission has directed the Establishment Division to submit a comprehensive organisation-wise implementation plan with a clear framework for filling the vacant posts.

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councilor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, John Bosco, Ex-MPA Saleem Khokhar and Tahier Solomon, the press release said.