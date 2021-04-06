Conference on medical education held

Islamabad:Riphah International University, Islamabad - Pakistan and Universitas Islam Indonesia, Yogyakarta – Indonesia jointly organised 7th International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) 2021.

The theme of the conference was “Excellence in Health Profession Education; through globalization and collaboration”. More than 300 research papers presented and around 500 delegates from all over the world participated in the conference. Around 40 world-renowned medical educationists graced the event and shared their experiences during various scientific sessions at the conference.

Wiryono Raharjo Arch, PhD, Vice-Rector at Universitas Islam Indonesia and Mr Hassan Muhammad Khan Chancellor Riphah International University were the guests of honor in the Opening Ceremony of ICME 2021 Virtual Conference. In the closing ceremony, Dr. Umatul Khoiriyah, chairperson Organising Committee (Indonesia) awarded certificates to 20 best presenters.

Dr. H. Iwang Yusuf, M.Si., Dean at Sultan Agung Islamic university announced in the closing ceremony that the next ICME 2023 will be jointly organised by Sultan Agung Islamic university and Riphah International University in Indonesia.