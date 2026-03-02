David Beckham, Victoria's fairytale marriage hanging by thread

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 26 years of marriage is reportedly in crisis amid rift with eldest son Brooklyn.

Insiders have revealed that the Beckham empire is crumbling as David chooses son Brooklyn over wife Victoria, according to Radar Online.

With the ongoing feud within the Beckham household, Brooklyn made a bold statement earlier this year, accusing his parents of allegedly interfering in his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz. He claimed that the rift became even before his wedding in 2022, and continued ever since.

The source said, "David and Victoria are in a major crisis right now," adding, "And that applies to their marriage as well as the spiraling situation with Brooklyn."

Furthermore, sources have claimed that David's decision to restrain response, or refusal to directly defend his wife Victoria when questioned by the media recently, has sparked speculations that he may be siding with his son in the dispute.

"His silence spoke volumes – and not in a good way," the insider noted.

They also went on to add, "Whether David meant it or not, there's a feeling amongst friends that he chose Brooklyn over Victoria... and it's a colossal blow to the marriage as well as the family as a whole."

As per the sources, the Beckham family "pride themselves on this carefully cultivated, manicured image of the picture-perfect family."

"More than anything, they want to be viewed as a fun-loving, tight-knit family... so the fact they've now been exposed as dysfunctional is a real dagger to their brand," they added. "Put simply, for their brand to survive, they've always needed to come across as rock solid. There was no margin for weakness or cracks to be exposed at all – to the point where it became almost prison-like for both Posh and Becks."

On the other hand, Brooklyn Beckham's allegations have casted doubt on the carefully curated narrative. Insiders claim that the blame has settled heavily on Victoria Beckham.

"People are saying it's kind of psycho how Victoria stirred things up. Instead of letting Brooklyn live his life. Victoria comes across like a suffocating, meddling mom who had her claws out for Nicola from the beginning and clearly didn't think she was good enough for her darling son," the source said.

People close to Beckhams reportedly fear that the conflict has reached to the point where there is no turning back, even for David Beckham and Victoria. "They've weathered a lot of low points during their marriage, but this is as big a crisis as any of them, if not bigger, and people are scared that ultimately it'll be over before long at this rate."

"How much more pain, stress and turmoil can any family take – especially a family as already fractured as the Beckhams?" the source said.