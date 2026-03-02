Harry Styles returns after long hiatus with HUGE announcement

Harry Styles fans who missed Manchester show just got lucky!

After three years of hiatus, the former One Direction member made a major comeback with shocking announcement. Styles announced a special Netflix project: One Night Only Manchester show.

Netflix confirmed on March 2 that the singer's highly anticipated One Night Only performance at Manchester's Co-op Live will be transformed into an exclusive special. The concert is set to take place on March 6, 2026, and on the same day, the singer releases his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

During the intimate event, Styles is set to perform all 12 tracks from the upcoming album live for the first time. Meanwhile, the concert film will be premiered just two days later, on March 8.

It is pertinent to mention that the tickets were distributed through a lottery system.

This show marks Harry Styles' first full concert since wrapping up his Love on Tour run in 2023, which concluded in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Furthermore, Styles also debuted his single Aperture from the album at the 2026 Brit Awards recently.

However, it doesn't end here! Following the album launch, Styles is set to continued his packed schedule with hosting and musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 14, and kicking off major European residency beginning in Amsterdam before heading to London’s Wembley Stadium for a record-breaking series of shows.