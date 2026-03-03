Savannah Guthrie makes a powerful message as Nancy's missing marks month

Savannah Guthrie makes rare appearance at Nancy's home

Savannah Guthrie, who is devastated over her mother Nancy's disappearance, has arrived at her home near Tucson – in a rare appearance – as her mom has been missing for over a month.



Outside the house, the Today anchor viewed the massive memorial that sprang up after her mom's well-wishers placed emotional notes and flowers.

The host, too, laid flowers there. Amid such sentiments, Savannah made a powerfully emotional move.

She hugged her sister Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

At first, this would seem not an extraordinary gesture; in the broader picture, Savannah made a supportive step for Cioni, who was the target of conspiracy theorists who thought he somehow was involved in Nancy's disappearance because he was the person to see her alive last.

These online theories built so much pressure that the Pima County Sheriff had to release a statement, sharing that they cleared him of any suspicion.

As far as investigation is concerned, a task force has been handed the missing case, which is made up of detectives from Pima County and agents of the FBI.

"This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted," a PCSD spokesman told Fox News Digital.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is refocusing resources to detectives specifically assigned to this case. As leads are developed and resolved, resource allocation may fluctuate. PCSD will maintain a patrol presence in the Guthrie neighbourhood."

Nancy has been missing since Feb 1 from her home near Tucson, Arizona.