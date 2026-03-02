UK: Scotland becomes first country to legalize water cremations

Now funeral or burial rituals would be performed in a different way in Britain.

UK has introduced an alternative method for burial or funeral rituals, as Scotland has become the first country in Britain to introduce a cremation method for the deceased.

In a latest development, the British country said that it will legalize hydrolysis, an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation or burial, reflecting increasing demand for more sustainable funeral arrangements.

Also known as water cremation or aquamation, the process is already available in many parts of the world, and regulations approved by the Scottish parliament on Monday, March 2, 2026, mark the most significant change to funeral law since cremation was introduced in 1902.

About the new cremation method:

Replicating the natural process of decomposition that occurs after burial, but over a much shorter period of time, hydrolysis uses a strong alkaline solution to break down the body of the deceased person.

Moreover, the body is immersed in water and 5% alkaline, such as potassium chloride, for three to four hours in a pressurized metal cylinder and heated to about 150°C or 300°F.

This dissolves the body tissue, leaving only bones, which are then dried and pulverized into white dust. This is placed in an urn, and relatives can choose to keep, scatter, or bury it just as they would with traditional ashes from a fire cremation.

The Scottish government’s public health minister, Jenni Minto, said, "The choices people make about their remains prior to death are deeply personal, shaped by individual values, beliefs, and the wishes of their families.

“Hydrolysis offers a new, environmentally friendly alternative to burial or cremation, responding to significant public support for greater choice, and it will be the first new option available for over 120 years.”

These sorts of cremations are considered to be "green cremations."

Water cremations already happen in countries including the Republic of Ireland and the United States.