1130 FIRs registered against violators of corona SOPs

LAHORE:Lahore Police have registered as many as 1130 FIRs against different corona SOPs violations including not wearing face masks during the last eight days.

Police lodged 576 cases on violation of corona SOPs including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 554 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

Lahore Police spokesperson said that most of the cases of face mask violations were recorded last day in Model Town division areas where as many as 170 FIRs were registered against violations of wearing of masks and 259 FIRs were lodged against violation of corona SOPs. Moreover, 48 cases on corona SOPs violation and 62 for not wearing masks were registered in Civil Lines division. Iqbal Town division police registered 72 cases on corona SOPs and 74 FIRs for not wearing mask.

Similarly as many as 138 FIRs were lodged in different police stations of Cantt division for not wearing masks and 36 FIRs were registered on corona SOPs whereas 63 FIRs were lodged in Sadar division and 155 cases were registered on corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that all the precautions and guidelines given by provincial government are only for the protection of life and health of the citizens in wake of severe threats of third wave of coronavirus. Dogar said joint teams of Police, district administration and health personnel's have been monitoring the implementation and enforcement status on the directions of Government regarding corona SOPs. Strict indiscriminate action has been initiated by Police against the law breakers.

CCPO Lahore said special pickets will be set up at different points of the city on regular basis to check the implementation process of directions of wearing masks by citizens. He further said that all the officers and officials of Lahore Police have also been directed to adopt precautionary measures including wearing of masks as strict action will be taken against them if found not wearing masks and violating the corona SOPs.