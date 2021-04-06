Albayrak to continue metro bus operation

LAHORE:Albayrak Platform Turizm will continue metro bus operations as goodwill gesture until deployment of bus fleet in Lahore by new metro bus company.

On the special request of Punjab Mass transit Authority (PMA), Turkish Company Albayrak Platform Turizm has decided to continue the metro bus operations in Lahore until deployment of new bus fleet by a private company.

The company has taken this decision as a goodwill gesture with Pakistan and the Punjab government as the new bus company has not yet imported and deputed the buses on the track. The PMA had signed a seven-year contract with Albayrak Platform Turizm for metro bus operations in Lahore in 2013. The company had deployed 64 metro buses on 27-km long metro track covering 27 stations. During past seven years, the metro bus project was widely used by the general public and has been very successful among the commuters. On daily basis, 150,000 passengers use this bus service to go from one place to another without any interruption and delay in the provincial capital.

Albayrak has been providing safe and comfortable travelling facilities to the Lahorites since 2013. Keeping in view the successful operations and high figures of daily average ridership, the metro bus project was emulated in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan as well as in Peshawar.