Dr Yasmin Rashid for enhancing dengue surveillance

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The minister reviewed the arrangements for the control of dengue.

The minister said, “All suspected patients are tested as part of surveillance. If symptoms appear, people may contact 1033. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise and monitor the dashboard of dengue themselves. Adequate medicines are available in government hospitals.

The surveillance teams must take action after identification of the hotspots to eliminate dengue larva. Awareness about dengue is being given on helpline. DEAG recommendations must be implemented. I urge all people to take precautionary measure and implement dengue SOPs.

The surveillance teams must be immediately mobilised to eliminate dengue larva across the province. Along with Corona, dengue must be prevented through a coordinated strategy. Administration will have to work very hard to overcome dengue.” The minister gave instructions regarding Covod-19 prevention to commissioners and deputy commissioners. She said, “The government is utilising all out resources to combat Corona pandemic. New ambulances have been provided to senior citizens in Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. A new vaccination centre is being set up in Multan. Citizens wanting second dose must be facilitated. Disabled people of over 60 will be vaccinated at home. Every ambulance will have a doctor and a vaccinator. All jails of Punjab instructions have been to vaccinate people of over 60 years of age.”

Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Usman Younis, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehnagir attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video Link.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam apprised the minister of the measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue as well as the status of treatment facilities for the patients in the province. Department representatives briefed the minister on the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid visited vaccination centre set up at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and monitored arrangements for the vaccination of elderly citizens here on Monday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid checked the cleanliness and vaccination process at the PKLI. Secretary PSH Department gave detailed briefing to the minister on the arrangements. The minister took views and feedback from people who had come to get vaccination at the centre who expressed satisfaction at the arrangements.

The minister also visited the screening room and rest area. The minister said, “The PKLI centre has been set up to facilitate residents of the Bedian Road and its surrounding areas. So far more than 100 people have got themselves vaccinated at the centre.