CM orders provision of sugar at fixed rate

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for ensuring provision of sugar at a fixed rate in the province and directed for taking necessary steps in this regard.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of sugar stocks, rate and availability in the markets, the CM directed the ministers to monitor the sugar situation while visiting divisional headquarters and districts, adding steps be initiated for provision of sugar from sugar mills at a fixed rate.

The stocks of those failing to sell sugar at fixed rate will be taken into custody for auction, he added and directed for expediting action against those selling sugar at an exorbitant rate. The CM made it clear that the government wants to give relief to the poor strata and added that registration of FIRs, arrests and fines be imposed on profiteers.

In line with the vision of PM Imran Khan, every step will be taken to provide food items at a reasonable rate during Ramazan, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ramazan bazaars will be set up from Sha'ban 25th in the province, the CM said. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and others attended the meeting while the chief secretary presented a report on sugar stocks and allied matters.

South Punjab: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed with him South Punjab and various other issues. The chief minister shared with the foreign minister the South Punjab secretariat matters and steps taken in that regard. He said that South Punjab would witness record development during the PTI government. He said that the share of South Punjab in schools' up-gradation would be 38 percent. The chief minister said people gave a thumping majority to the PTI in South Punjab and the defeated elements were spreading propaganda against the government like scrapping of the South Punjab secretariat plans by the government. Usman Buzdar promised that the PTI government would remove deprivations of all backward areas, including the South Punjab and it was only the PTI government which would create the South Punjab province. The South Punjab secretaries were being empowered so that people might not have to travel to Lahore.

He announced that he would visit Multan every month to review progress on the development works and to deal with other issues first hand. The cabinet meeting would also be held in Multan and provincial ministers would remain available in South Punjab for two days, he added. The government was committed to ending the deprivations of South Punjab and legislation was also being done to reserve employment quota for the youth of South Punjab, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that an immediate action by the chief minister over the issue of South Punjab secretariat was commendable. The era of improving the people's lot has started and no one would be allowed to spread rumours about South Punjab, he said.

MNA Zain Qureshi and Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, also present on the occasion, thanked the CM for making efforts for development of South Punjab, especially Multan. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters.

The ministers thanked the chief minister for amicably resolving the South Punjab secretariat issue. Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak opined that the CM's categorical stance had smashed negative propaganda while Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the chief minister was fully committed to the development of South Punjab and assured of continuing working in this regard.

Sumsam Bukhari also thanked the CM for announcing development projects. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that every district would be transformed through a development package as composite development of the province was a priority agenda of the PTI government. He said that the process of reforms and development would be conspicuous, not only in the villas of the ultra-rich and the elites of the society but in the areas of the common man as well.

He said: "I am visiting different districts to review the people's problems and to know about the needs of the development projects. He regretted that the development process was limited to some specific cities in the past." Now, the development will be fully evident in every area and towns of the province", the CM maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the government had no issue with the opposition as it was approaching its logical end, adding that the government would continue to deliver to the masses. "No one can stop the government from serving the masses as it is a defender of public rights and this duty will be fulfilled", he added.