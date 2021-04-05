Protest against KMC operation ends after agreement

Karachi: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) held a massive anti-encroachment operation on Sunday morning in District East’s Gulistan-e-Zafar Society to clean the Manzoor Colony Nullah. Residents of the area protested against the operation and caused hurdles in it. Heavy machinery was used to demolish huge residential and commercial units in the presence of a heavy contingent of officials of the law enforcement agencies. The deputy commissioner of the East district had already written a letter to the Sindh director general, the director anti-encroachment force of the Board of Revenue, the relevant K-Electric officials and several other municipal agencies of the city regarding the provision of security and equipment for the operation.