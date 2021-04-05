close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

Saqib promoted to Lt Gen

National

RAWALPINDI: Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted as Lt. General and appointed new Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The newly promoted three-star General, who hails from Punjab Regiment, has been posted as Chief of Logistics Staff following retirement of his predecessor Lt. General Azhar Saleh Abbasi on completion of his service in Pakistan Army.

