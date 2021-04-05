Over and above rules: Hyderabad Police set up special cell against criminals

KARACHI: In violation of laws and Police rules, an illegal and unauthorized special cell under a DSP, has been set up by Addl IGP, Hyderabad region to infiltrate and collect information of illegalities and also to take swift action against criminals in Hyderabad range.

The Police sources informed that following string of complaints by field officials of Hyderabad region police, Sindh Police’s higher authorities took notice and decided to take action against the said ‘cell’.

In August 2020, the said cell in‘Regional Crime Control Cell (RCCC) was established by the Addl IGP Hyderabad Dr. Jameel under the command of a DSP. According to the office order issued by Addl IG Jameel (copy of which is available with ‘The News’) the mandate and responsibilities of said Regional Crime Control Cell’ were to infiltrate and collect information of notorious criminals, terrorists, proclaimed offenders, activities of banned outfits, drug peddlers and anti-social elements.

The RCC was supposed to timely disseminate the information to lower formations for prompt action against the criminals and to keep a steady follow-up, keep close coordination with sister intelligence agencies and in case of imperative necessity only, Regional Crime Control Cell is authorized to undertake swift action against criminals in entire Hyderabad Region with prior approval of Additional IGP Hyderabad Region

All the field commanders of Hyderabad Region were ordered to cooperate and assist the ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’ officials whenever required. According to the Police rules and laws, the SSP and the district field commanders are only authorized for normal policing, field operations, maintaining law and order and other day to day affairs. The job of Additional IGP of the region on the other hand, is to supervise the work of SSPs and other subordinate staff, administrative affairs and issue guidelines to district commanders of his region and coordinate with Inspector General of Police for the affairs of his region.

The Police rules do not allow any officer, including the Additional Inspector General of Police to form any special unit or cell for any purpose. The sources of Hyderabad region police informed The News that many filed officials of Hyderabad region police described the activities of said cell as above the law and interference in their official work, and complained to the high command of Police. A senior officer of Sindh Police on the condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that it remained the routine practice of some of SHOs to form special units to carry out illegal activities and to mint illegal money, but it is the first time an unauthorized special cell has been created at such a senior level.

The well-placed sources at the 'Central Police Office' (CPO) told ‘The News’ that this cell will be declared illegal and unauthorized by top police authorities in the coming few days and a guideline would be issued.

In order to get his viewpoint, this scribe approached Additional IGP Hyderabad region Dr. Jameel, at his official number, his cell number, sent him text messages and even sent him reminders, but till the filing of this story he avoided to respond. The Spokesman of Additional IGP Hyderabad office, Mr. Naeem and DSP (Administration) of Additional IGP office Mr. Raza, were also approached for an official version but both avoided to comment upon the issue.