Edhi Foundation performance

LAHORE:Edhi Foundation (EF), Lahore, provided medical treatments and medicines to 7,983 patients from Edhi Free dispensary during the month of March.

According to EF spokesman, the foundation shifted 397 injured to different hospitals and 174 dead of different accidents to various areas free of cost. The volunteers shifted 14,080 patients to hospitals from houses and 1,893 bodies to houses from hospitals. Around 224 persons admitted at Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg and 84 of them were shifted to their homes by Edhi Ambulances. The volunteers had buried 27 unclaimed people. The Edhi Foundation provided free food to 11,247 people.

Speeding car kills man

LAHORE:A man was killed by a speeding car in the Raiwind City area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Arshad Bhatti, an employee of district local government. He was crossing a road when a rashly-driven car hit him, as a result, he suffered fatal injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was removed to morgue.

Injured girl dies in hospital: A 9-year old girl expired in hospital on Sunday, three days after she got burns in a house fire near Sher Pao Bridge. The victim was identified as Mehak. Body was removed to morgue.