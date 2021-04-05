LAHORE:A five-day Performance Auditing refresher course was successfully organised under the auspices of the Auditor General's Office. Officers and audit experts from across the country attended the course.

DG Performance Audit Wing Muhammad Samiullah Tipu, while addressing the participants, said that in order to meet the future challenges of the auditing sector, special focus will have to be paid on issue-based audit as best results can only be achieved by adopting innovation in the field of auditing. He said that keeping in view the vision of Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir, there is a dire need to utilise modern technology to meet the demands of modern times. As audit managers, we also need to address those issues which are of great social importance. Participants appreciated the significance of the course and urged that such courses should be hold on a regular basis.