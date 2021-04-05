PPP workers mark 42nd death of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

PESHAWAR: The leaders and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday marked the 42nd death anniversary of the party founding-chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by vowing to continue his struggle for the achievement of people rights and strengthening democracy.

The PPP Peshawar City District chapter organised Quran Khwani and offered fateha for the leader at the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday.

Headed by Zulfiqar Ahmad Afghani, the party office-bearers and members from various parts of the city and province attended the function.

Eulogizing unforgettable services of ZA Bhutto, the speakers, including Zulfiqar Ahmad Afghani, Zulfiqar Awan, Syed Tahir Abbas, Munir Comrade, Nawab Khattak and others said the life and struggle of their leader was a role model and they would fulfill his mission under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The speakers said ZA Bhutto gave a unanimous Constitution to the country, strengthened economy, defence and preferred death to bowing to the dictator. Later, they said, late Benazir Bhutto followed in her father footsteps and won respect for the country at the international level.

The party members in Mardan offered Quran Khwani at the residence of Syed Abid Ali Shah. The speakers enumerated the achievements of late ZA Bhutto for the nation and country, saying he would always remain alive in the hearts of the poor.

They said the late party founding-chairman empowered the poor by taking the politics from the drawing rooms to the grassroots.

The speakers hoped the PPP under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would rid the poor of the injustices of the sitting government which they believed was selected, inefficient and corrupt.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party women wing held Quran Khwani on the 42nd death anniversary of PPP founding chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at the residence of party’s secretary information Mehar Sultana advocate.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of ZA Bhutto and prayed for the life of Asif Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The speakers lauded the services of ZA Bhutto for the nation and country and vowed to follow his principles