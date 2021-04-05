Japanese ambassador invites Ali Haider Zaidi to visit ports in Japan

Islamabad : Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Kuninori Matsuda called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in his office in Islamabad, says a press release.

Discussion took place on the Rs1.1 billion grant given by Japanese government to Korangi Fish Harbour Authority for the Establishment of Business Parks, Modification of Auction Hall and the Establishment of Cold Storage and Freezing Tunnels.

He also apprised the minister about his visit to KOHFA and commended the Minister and MOMA team for the transparency and speed at which the project is being carried out.

Further more, discussion was held on smoothing road connectivity of Korangi Fish Harbour Authority with other ports and the city centre. Minister Ali Zaidi committed on discussing it with the provincial authorities.

Ambassador Matsuda also invited the Minister to visit the ports in Japan and further strengthen ties between both the nations. Minister accepted the invite and thanked Matsuda.