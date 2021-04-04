Mill owners slam govt’s move of restricting wheat buying

LAHORE: Progressive Flour Mill owners Saturday slammed government’s move of restricting wheat buying by them.

In an effort to highlight their complaints, Progressive Flour Mill owners asked food secretary to allow them buying of wheat as it would be a win-win situation for farmers as well as consumers. They complained that authorities were not allowing transportation of wheat to flour mills. They regretted that food department has also made it mandatory for the mills to get permit for wheat buying without any prior announcement.