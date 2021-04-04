close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Mill owners slam govt’s move of restricting wheat buying

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE: Progressive Flour Mill owners Saturday slammed government’s move of restricting wheat buying by them.

In an effort to highlight their complaints, Progressive Flour Mill owners asked food secretary to allow them buying of wheat as it would be a win-win situation for farmers as well as consumers. They complained that authorities were not allowing transportation of wheat to flour mills. They regretted that food department has also made it mandatory for the mills to get permit for wheat buying without any prior announcement.

Latest News

More From Pakistan