KMC repairs roads in Malir

On directives of Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) works department has reconstructed the roads of Majeed Colony and Muzaffarabad in Malir District.

According to a statement issued by the KMC on Saturday, a total of 185,000 square feet of carpeting had been done on both the roads. During his visit to Malir, the administrator took notice of the dilapidated condition of Majeed Colony and Muzaffarabad roads and directed to pave the roads. The repair work has been completed expeditiously. The administrator issued special directives to Works and Services Director General Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi to facilitate citizens.

Ahmed said the works and services department was using its machinery and resources in road maintenance and rehabilitation works, and the department's field team was working across the city to repair damaged roads at the earliest. He said that improving the existing infrastructure of the city was the first priority. "The benefit of starting new works is that the citizens continue to get benefits from the existing work and this is possible only when the maintenance of roads, arteries, footpaths and street lights continue on a regular basis."

The process of improving the city using all the resources was in process while other civic institutions and civil society were also working together which would bring good results in the future, he said.