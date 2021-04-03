Four more COVID-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 639 in the district and 193 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,427 people were tested for the virus in public and private hospital during the same period. He said so far 10,169 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,562. He said 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 95 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 220 patients, including 137 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44, including 19 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 1,403 patients have quarantined themselves at homes. —Correspondent