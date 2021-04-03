IHC attack case: ATC extends judicial remand of seven lawyers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday extended the judicial remand of seven lawyers in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case.

The arrested lawyers, including Salahuddin, Younis Kiyani, Akhter Hussain, Ayub Arbab, Hammad Saeed Dar, Muddasar Rizwan and Khalid Mehmood, were produced before the court after the end of their judicial remand.

The court extended their judicial remand till April 5 and postponed hearing on their post-arrest bails to the same date.