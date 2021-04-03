LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said the incompetent PTI has turned every sector of Pakistan into a heap of trash just like Lahore while crushing the people under the worst historic inflation.

He said the people of Daska won with the decision of the Supreme Court while vote thieves and kidnappers of polling staff are losers. In a statement issued here on Friday, he thanked God Almighty for the decision of the Supreme Court and said the power and honour of vote has been honoured. He said the historic decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan was upheld by the Supreme Court and commented that every election that comes with such decisions will be safe.

“The PML-N narrative has won,” he said, adding that the party will again win in Daska because now people know that they have to guard their vote. He said the country is facing historic inflation, unemployment and price hike because of the incompetent rulers.

He said the people of Pakistan have decided to protect their vote and in future, every polling station will be protected from the vote thieves. He said the corrupt and incompetent rulers have turned Lahore into a pile of garbage. “Incompetent and corrupt Imran Khan Niazi has caused irreparable damage to the country's economy and caused inflation and economic catastrophe,” he said, adding that in the time of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, people were getting free medicines and treatment but today free medicine has been taken away from the cancer patients while free treatment has been taken away from people by increasing the prices of medicines by 500% and patients have been deprived of their right to live.

Hamza said people are not able to run their kitchens and are burdened under heavy utility bills. He said people are forced to buy sugar at Rs 120 per kg, which was sold at Rs 52 during the PML-N era; people are forced to buy flour at Rs 80 per kg today, which was available at Rs 32 per kg in the PML-N era. People are forced to buy edible oil at Rs 290 per kg and eggs at Rs 170 per dozen which were sold at Rs 84 per dozen in the PML-N time.

“In our time, electricity was given to the poor at Rs 3.7 per unit but today Rs 6.3 per unit is being collected from the poor. In our era, there was a revolving debt of Rs 1,036 billion and today it has surged to Rs 2,700 billion,” he said and maintained that “in our time, the poverty rate was 3.9% and today it has reached 15%”.

“We have served the people before because the PML-N knows how to deliver. We eliminated terrorism from the country, we resolved the energy crisis, we constructed motorways, we initiated several other mega projects and what this incompetent government is doing” he said and concluded that time has come to send this incompetent government home, otherwise the sufferings of people will continue to rise.