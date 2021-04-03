Facebook asked to turn on monetization for Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have requested Facebook to initiate monetization for Pakistan.

A statement said Asad Qaiser and Ziaullah Bangash held a video link meeting with Facebook’s Sarim Aziz, Head of Public Policy South Asia, and Sehar Tariq, Public Policy Manager Pakistan. Issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

Consultation and consideration of necessary legislation to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan was also discussed at the event. Asad Qaiser and Zia Ullah Bangash assured necessary legislation to create a a favourable environment for the commencement of Facebook monetization.

Asad Qaiser praised Ziaullah Bangash for his efforts to materialize the vision of Digital Pakistan. His efforts for taking all stakeholders on board, involving the big tech especially Facebook were also applauded. Zia Ullah Bangash said the government was taking steps to empower the youths, reduce unemployment rate by promoting E-commerce.