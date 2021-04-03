Watch telefilm ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ on Geo TV today

KARACHI: Telefilm "Teri Meri Kahani" produced under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" will be aired on Pakistan;s most popular entertainment channel Geo TV on Saturday at 9 pm.

"Seventh Sky Entertainment" has created this telefilm full of entertainment and romantic comedy to provide the best entertainment to the viewers while maintaining its tradition.

The big stars shining on the horizon of the showbiz industry are included in this story. An interesting story of this telefilm is circulating in the cluster of Bushra Ansari, Javed Sheikh and Usman Pirzada.

Haroon Kadwani and Sehar Khan are the main characters in "Teri Meri Kahani". "Haroon" is playing the role of an only child in this telefilm whose parents have high hopes for him. In the writing of Saima Akram Chaudhry, the childhood competition will be a no-brainer.

The songs of "Teri Meri Kahani" have already captivated the audience where the promo of this telefilm on "Geo TV" as well as digital media has garnered one million views and has aroused their curiosity and desire.

In the glimpse of the telefilm promotion, the heroine's own ego seems to be the wall of the oppressive society. In such a situation, how will director Ahsan Talesh be able to stop the repetition of the two main characters? And it remains to be seen how producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will bridge the gap between hearts and tie the fabric of love in an unbreakable bond.