Women’s emerging camp begins today

KARACHI: As many as 27 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Moin Khan Academy in Karachi in the emerging women’s camp, which begins on Saturday (today).

Over the course of the 14-day camp, these players will train under the supervision of David Hemp, the head coach, Arshad Khan, the bowling coach, and Drikus Saaiman, the strength and condition coach, along with academy coaches Mohsin Kamal and Naveed Anjum.

This camp serves as an opportunity for the national team coaches to observe up-and-coming cricketers and provide them awareness about the desired skills and fitness levels to thrive at the apex level.

In accordance with the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols, all those involved in the camp were to undergo two tests before their integration in the bio-secure environment. The first tests were conducted in their hometowns on March 31. Those who returned negative tests would undergo second test on April 3 upon their arrival in Karachi.

Players called for the camp are Aima Saleem Satti, Anoosha Nasir, Asma Amin, Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Naseem, Bisma Amjad, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Khan, Fatima Zahra, Gul Rukh, Gul Uswa, Hamna Bilal, Hania Ahmar, Khushbakht Waseem, Laiba Fatima, Laraib Malik Aziz, Laveeza Munir, Momina Riasat Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nazish Rafique, Rida Aslam, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfaqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Inshra Asad, Yusra Amir and Zaib un Nisa.