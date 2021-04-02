close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

Injured bandit held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

PAKPATTAN: Police Thursday arrested a bandit, who sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged police encounter.Two gunmen snatched cash from villagers in Chowk Sakandar and fled towards Chak 55/SP on a motorcycle.Chakbedi police chased them and exchanged firing with the bandits and arrested one injured bandit who was identified as M Imran of Chak 66-D.

