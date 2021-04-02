Injured bandit held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Police Thursday arrested a bandit, who sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged police encounter.Two gunmen snatched cash from villagers in Chowk Sakandar and fled towards Chak 55/SP on a motorcycle.Chakbedi police chased them and exchanged firing with the bandits and arrested one injured bandit who was identified as M Imran of Chak 66-D.