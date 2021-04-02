PHC orders lifting ban on TikTok

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered lifting the ban on the social media application TikTok after issuing directives that no immoral content should be uploaded.

The court had ordered imposing a ban on the application on March 11 after complaints that TikTok is spreading immorality. The order was issued by a bench, headed by Chief Justice of the PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

The chief justice on Thursday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) director general to unblock the App but make sure that no immoral content is uploaded. Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan asked the director general to permanently block the account of the users who upload objectionable material as it cannot be tolerated.

He asked him as to what steps have been taken to ensure that no immoral content is uploaded on TikTok.

The PTA director general told the court that the company has hired a focal person after the issue was taken up again. He stated that the company had assured them that they would keep a constant check so nothing objectionable was uploaded on the application.

Two female lawyers had moved the court against the objectionable content being uploaded on the App.

Earlier, the mobile application was banned in October last year after such complaints were received. However, the PTA unblocked the Chinese App the same month after the company assured they would censor the immoral videos and would keep a check on objectionable content.

There are millions of people using TikTok in Pakistan and other countries across the world. Some of the videos, however, earned much criticism as the people complained the App is spreading immorality in the society. There were also reports of deaths in the last few years due to the videos being uploaded on the App.

Meanwhile, in pursuance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directions to the service providers to unblock access to the TikTok App.

However, the TikTok App management has been told to ensure that vulgar and objectionable content are to be made inaccessible in accordance with the PECA provisions and directions of the honorable court.