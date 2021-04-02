ICT to reinforce anti-coronavirus SOPs for stemming its spread

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to reinforce the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city for stemming its spread in an efficient manner, a senior official said on Thursday. He said in addition to an extensive crackdown against the SOPs violators, a massive awareness campaign was in progress.