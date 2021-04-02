close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

ICT to reinforce anti-coronavirus SOPs for stemming its spread

National

 
April 2, 2021

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to reinforce the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city for stemming its spread in an efficient manner, a senior official said on Thursday. He said in addition to an extensive crackdown against the SOPs violators, a massive awareness campaign was in progress.

