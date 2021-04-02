Jobs sought for people of Mir Ali

PESHAWAR: The elders from the Mosaki village in Mir Ali, North Waziristan have called for the appointment of local youth to the low-class IV posts according to the agreement reached between the KP Health Department and Mir Ali Hospital administration.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Malik Tariq, Malik Amin Din, Malik Umar Sadiq, Kalimullah, Asadullah and asked the government to compensate the people by giving them jobs as they had been affected by terrorism.

They said three sub-divisions and four bazaars were the property of the Mosaki tribe and they had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

They said they had given precious land for the hospital but after the construction of the hospital, the government violated the agreement and appointed more than 30 low-paid employees from outside the village.

Similarly, they said, the tribe had given land for Mir Ali bazar but the agreement was again violated and non-local people were appointed as class four workers.