Police held 16 suspects

Islamabad: On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Syed Mustafa Tanvir, Islamabad police have arrested 16 suspects during last 24 hours and recovered stolen items.

According to police spokesman, a crackdown was underway against criminals and drug dealers.

According to details, a team under the supervision of SHO Golra Fazle Khaliq held five gamblers identified as Imtiaz, Allah Rakha, Zeshan Ali, Dawar Khan and Muhammad Arif and recovered laptop, computer, cash, mobile and gambling tools from their possession.

Moreover, Industrial-Area police arrested accused Razaq Mehmood and recovered stolen petrol and diesel from him. Koral police arrested seven accused Abdul Wahab, Waqas, Mubashir, Shehryaar, Sunny, Abbas and Zain involved in flying kites and recovered kites and string from their possession, while police also arrested two accused Basit Mehmoob and Arshad Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 310 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Lohi Bher police arrested accused Amir Shah and recovered 1150 gram hashish and 30 gram ice from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.