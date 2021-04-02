Iran to hold virtual nuclear talks

close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
BRUSSELS: World powers and Iran will meet by video conference on Friday to discuss the possible return of the United States to the Iran nuclear deal, the European Union announced. Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran -- the countries still party to the agreement after the US left -- will attend. "Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides."

