Kite twine injures two more bikers

LAHORE:Despite tall claims by the police of taking action against kite-flying, two more citizens received injuries from string of stray kites in the Township and Ravi Road police limits here on Thursday.

The first victim was identified as Najeebullah. He was on his way near Mochi Pura Township when a stray kite twine entangled around his arms. As a result, he received injuries. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. SP Sadr visited him and assured him of proper treatment and action against kite-fliers. The second citizen was identified as Rashid. He was on his bike in the Ravi Road police limits where he got injuries.

Meanwhile, Lahore police issued its performance report against kite-flying just to settle the dust. According to report, Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has issued its performance report regarding its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the city during this year. Police arrested 1,545 accused and 1,497 FIRs were registered against them during this year. Police recovered more than 34 thousand kites, 965 pellets, 879 merchandise and 348 strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown. This was disclosed by DIG Operations Sajid Kiani while issuing directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers.

Sajid Kiani said drone technology has also been used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Sajid Kiani said that strict departmental action will also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and string manufacturers as well as sellers. He said kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online should be punished.