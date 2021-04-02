Four hurt in firing incidents

A minor girl and three other people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Thursday.

Six-year-old Ana, daughter of Wahid, was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) after she suffered a bullet injury in Qasba Colony of Orangi Town. Police said the girl was wounded by a stray bullet.

Separately, 27-year-old Arshad was injured when he resisted a mugging bid in Sher Shah. He was taken to the ASH. Meanwhile, a security guard of a private company, identified as 22-year-old Rashid, was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place near the Jamali flyover within the limits of the Sachal Police Station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the incident took place when the man put up resistance to a mugging bid.

Twenty-five-year-old Fayyaz, son of Abdur Rehman, was wounded in a firing incident that occurred near Azeem Plaza in the Garden police remits. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.