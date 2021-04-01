NAB files plea for early hearing of appeals against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday moved an application in the IHC praying for an early hearing of appeals against former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The NAB, in it plea, requested the court to also fix for hearing the appeals seeking enhancement of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield references. The NAB has also requested the court to dispose of the pleas of PML-N supremo and uphold his sentence. Sharif is an absconder who is misusing his bail by intentionally skipping the hearing, the bureau told the court. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had filed appeals for annulment of sentences in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.