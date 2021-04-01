PRCS elects new managing body

Islamabad: The new Managing Body of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was unanimously elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held here at the National Headquarters on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon virtually attended the EGM as presidents of respective provincial branches of PRCS.

Dr Irshad Muhammad, Asif Bajwa, Syed Hashim A Hassan, Dr Parvez Ghaffar Rajwani, Brig (r) Abdul Hadi and Brig (r) Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana were elected unopposed as new members of the PRCS Managing Body through show of hands for a period of two years. Safety precautions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic were strictly observed during the meeting, which was held in line with the provisions of the constitution of PRCS after necessary permissions from the President’s Secretariat and as per past precedence.

President Arif Alvi was scheduled to chair the EGM but could not do so because of having contracted Covid-19 and delegated the responsibility to PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, who chaired the meeting as President of the Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governors of Punjab, Sindh and GB appreciated the services rendered by Abrar ul Haq for strengthening the Society. They said Abrar has injected a new life into PRCS, and assured their all-out support to the organization in delivery of humanitarian services.

The Chairman of PRCS Balochistan Branch Advocate Akram Shah, erstwhile FATA Branch Chairman Asif Khan, AJK State Branch Administrator Lt. Col. (r) Tahir Younas, representatives of Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as ICT Commissioner Office also attended the meeting.