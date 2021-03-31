PML-N forms board for AJK elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed a parliamentary board for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2021.

A notification has been issued to form a 26-member parliamentary board with the signatures of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. According to the notification, Shahbaz will be the chairman of the parliamentary board; Raja Zafarul Haq, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khwaja Asif are members of the board. Other members of the board are Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Chaudhry Burjis Tahir, Pervez Rashid, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Naseebullah Gardezi, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, Dr Najeeb Naqi Khan, Chaudhry Aziz, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Raja Naseer Ahmad Khan, Barrister Iftikhar Gilani, Mushtaq Minhas, Chaudhry Ishaq, Shaukat Ali Shah and Zubair Iqbal Kayani. The parliamentary board will decide tickets for the 2021 general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.