Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Hammad Azhar takes helm of finance ministry

Top Story

 
March 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hammad Azhar officially assumed duties as Federal Minister for Finance on Tuesday, a day after his predecessor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was removed in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

According to a brief press statement released by the Ministry of Finance, Azhar was accorded a warm welcome by officers and staff on his arrival in the finance ministry.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification for Azhar’s appointment as finance minister on Tuesday, Geo News reported. Azhar will manage the finance portfolio in addition to his current duties as the federal Minister for Industries and Production.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister had reportedly asked Hafeez Sheikh to step down from his role. Information minister Senator Shibli Faraz, in a statement, told reporters about the change and said Azhar would carry forward the vision of the Prime Minister.

Reacting to his appointment on Twitter, Azhar said on Monday: “I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister. Pakistan’s economy has made significant gains towards stabilisation since 2018. We shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum.”

