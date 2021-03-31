close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
APP
March 31, 2021

Woman dies in Mardan firing

Peshawar

APP
March 31, 2021

PESHAWAR: A woman died and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident at a home here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, three women were injured in the firing. One of them succumbed to her injuries at Mardan Medical Complex. The slain woman was identified as the wife of Bashir (35). The other injured were under treatment at the hospital. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

