HABIBMETRO, CDC sign deal

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO and the Central Depository Company (CDC) signed an agreement that aims at facilitating Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest in Pakistan’s stock market through the HABIBMETRO Roshan Digital Account (RDA), a statement said on Tuesday.

The RDA is an initiative of the government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan that brings banking convenience to Pakistanis residing, or owning declared assets, overseas.

Mohsin Ali Nathani, president and CEO of HABIBMETRO, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with CDC for enhancing our RDA offering and enabling NRPs to invest in Pakistan’s stock market in a hassle-free and convenient manner.”

“HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich are committed to serving our customers regardless of where they are in the world. The RDA offers NRPs digital account opening, convenient online banking and attractive opportunities that contribute toward the progress of Pakistan.”