Mexican auto parts makers set sights on Pakistan

KARACHI: Mexico’s auto parts industries would collaborate with their Pakistani counterparts to tap the vast potential of the country’s auto-vending sector that needs more international exposure, The News learnt on Tuesday.

Such an agreement was reached through a series of four webinars held to enhance the understanding between the two country’s industries and to develop a roadmap to create a mutual understanding.

Shabana Aziz, Pakistan’s Commercial Councilor posted in Mexico had been working with the key stakeholders of the Mexican automotive industry and was able to arrange relevant representatives to meet with Pakistani representatives.

Gunter Daut, President Cluster Automotriz de SLP, Luis E. Portugal, Minister State Representative, Mr Pedro Hugo Garcia Gonzalez Chairman and Eduardo Alberto Infante Priego Vice President Aguascalientes State also attended the webinars.

Mexico is the 7th largest automotive producer in the world. One of the big auto parts distributors like VAZLO would be attractive for Pakistani auto parts manufacturers. Major states where automotive industry exists in Mexico are Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Queretaro and Aguascalientes. These states are famous for automotive in Mexico.

Mashood Khan, an automotive specialist, discussed the current strengths of Pakistan’s auto engineering industry and also shared many areas where mutual cooperation could start and gradually increase.

During the webinars, opportunities were found in the forging parts and rubber parts segments in Mexico, Khan said adding that some companies did contact auto parts manufacturers in Pakistan and initial queries were started. “This is the beginning because in engineering goods the gestation period to mature business takes a certain time,” he said. He said other areas discussed in the webinar included how the industry was doing in COVID, and what policies had the Mexican government introduced to enhance the industry in different ways.